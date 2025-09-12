PM to unveil new civil secretariat, police HQ among 31 projects in Manipur

Imphal, Sep 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will inaugurate the new Manipur Police headquarters worth Rs 101 crore and Rs 538 crore civil secretariat, among 17 projects with a total value of Rs 1,200 crore to be unveiled during his visit to the strife-torn state.

Modi will also lay the foundation stones for 14 projects worth Rs 7,300 crore from Churachandpur, a government statement said.

This will be Modi's first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in the state two years ago.

The PM will first arrive in Churachandpur from Mizoram's Aizwal and later proceed to Imphal on Saturday.

"Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Manipur Police headquarters at Mantripukhri, built at a cost of Rs 101 crore, and the civil secretariat constructed at a cost of Rs 538 crore at Mantripukhri," the statement said.

Seventeen projects, which will be inaugurated, include Manipur Bhavans in Delhi and Kolkata, along with the development of the western front of Imphal River phase-II, and Mall Road phase-II in Imphal.

Ima (mothers) markets at four locations, development of Leishang Hiden Cultural and Heritage Park in Imphal West district, infrastructure development of five government colleges in Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching districts, and a four-lane bridge over Irang river on Imphal-Jiribam NH-38 in Noney are among the projects to be inaugurated, according to the statement.

Institutional building with staff quarters at Saikot CHC in Churachandpur district will also be unveiled, it said.

The PM will inaugurate these infrastructure projects totalling Rs 1,200 crore from Meitei-majority Imphal.

Modi will lay foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore from Peace Ground in Churachandpur, where Kukis are in the majority.

Among the projects for which the foundation stones will be laid are Manipur urban roads, drainage and asset management improvement initiative worth Rs 3,647 crore and Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project worth Rs 550 crore, with infrastructure setup at Imphal for skilling and employment generation across the state, the statement said.

According to it, Rs 142 crore has been earmarked for working-women hostels at nine locations and Rs 105 crore for super speciality and health care in remote and hill districts.

Modi will also lay foundation stones for infrastructure development in and around Polo Ground worth Rs 30 crore, and the strengthening of 120 schools at a cost of Rs 134 crore in all 16 districts.

Various projects pertaining to rural connectivity, education and tourism in parts of Manipur with a total value of Rs 102 crore are also included on the list of initiatives for which the foundation stones will be laid.

Construction of a multipurpose indoor stadium worth Rs 36 crore at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal, and upgradation of NH 102 A in Tengnoupal sections worth Rs 502 crore, are also on the list.

BJP North East in-charge Sambit Patra said here on Friday that Modi will not only launch all these projects but also interact with internally displaced persons (IDPs) Addressing a press conference here at the BJP state headquarters, Patra said, "Modi will interact with IDPs, children, women and elderly people. He will then go to the Peace Ground where he will unveil various development projects, besides addressing the gathering." "Thereafter, the PM would reach Imphal around 2 pm and go to Kangla. The first thing he will do there is interact with the IDPs. Following that, he will inaugurate various projects and address a public rally," Patra added.

The prime minister’s visit comes amid repeated criticism by opposition parties for not coming to the state following the ethnic strife between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which has left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023. PTI CORR BDC