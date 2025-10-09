PM to virtually lay foundation stones for fish market in Bhubaneswar, aqua park at Hirakud on Oct 11

Bhubaneswar, Oct 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stones for a wholesale fish market in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and an integrated aqua park in Hirakud in the eastern state through video conference on October 11, an official release said.

Modi will address the nation from New Delhi and launch the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana on October 11, it said.

“The foundation stone of a state-of-the-art wholesale fish market will be laid in Bhubaneswar, and the foundation stone of an integrated aqua park at Hirakud will be laid through VC by the PM,” the release said.

Preparations for state-level programmes on the occasion were underway, it said. PTI AAM RBT