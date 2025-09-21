PM to visit Arunachal, Tripura on Sep 22, lay foundation stones of 2 hydropower projects in Itanagar

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on Monday and lay foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore in Itanagar as well as inaugurate the development work of Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex.

Harnessing the vast hydroelectric potential of Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore in Itanagar, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on September 22. He will lay foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore at Itanagar and also address a public function, the statement said.

Thereafter, he will visit Tripura and perform a puja and 'darshan', and inaugurate the development work of 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex' at Matabari, it said.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the PM will lay foundation stones of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore in Itanagar -- the Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW).

The two projects will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh, the statement said.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Convention Centre at Tawang.

Located at over 9,820 feet in the frontier district of Tawang, the centre will serve as a landmark facility to host national and international conferences, cultural festivals, and exhibitions, according to the statement.

With a capacity to host over 1,500 delegates, the centre will meet global standards and support the tourism and cultural potential of the region, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi will also launch multiple key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore, catering to various sectors, including connectivity, health, fire safety and working women's hostels, among others.

These initiatives are expected to catalyse economic activity, improve quality of life, and enhance connectivity in the region, the statement said.

In line with his vision of ensuring ease of doing business and fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, the PM will also interact with local taxpayers, traders and industry representatives to discuss the impact of the recent GST rate rationalisation.

In Tripura, in line with his commitment to promote and preserve the spiritual and cultural heritage of India, Modi will inaugurate the development work of the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex at Matabari under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme, the statement said.

It is one of the ancient 51 Shakti Peethas located in Udaipur town of Gomati district in Tripura.

The project, given the shape of a tortoise from above, includes modifications in the temple premises, new pathways, renovated entrances and fencing, drainage system, a new three-storeyed complex consisting of stalls, meditation hall, guest accommodations and office rooms, among others, it said.

It will play a significant role in boosting tourism, creating employment and business opportunities and leading to overall socio-economic development of the region, it said.