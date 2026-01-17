PM in Assam from Saturday; to unveil Amrit Bharat trains, Kaziranga corridor

Guwahati (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Assam for two days from Saturday, during which he will flag off two Amrit Bharat trains and lay the foundation stone for the Kaziranga elevated corridor, officials said.

Modi's visit to the northeastern state, where assembly elections are due in the first half of 2026, will be his second tour in less than a month.

Soon after the PM's arrival here in the evening, he is scheduled to witness the Bodo folk dance 'Bagurumba' by 10,000 performers at the Arjun Bhogeswar Barua Sports Complex in the city.

In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The PM has witnessed Bihu with us, he has witnessed Jhumoir with us and in a few hours from now, Adarniya @narendramodi ji will also witness the biggest ever #BagurumbaDwhou performance as over 10,000 performers enthral the world with their breath-taking performance. Are you ready?” The PM will spend the night at the state guest house at Koinadhara in Guwahati, the officials said.

He will leave for Kaliabor on Sunday morning to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 6,957 crore Kaziranga elevated corridor, they said.

Modi is also scheduled to virtually flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains, the Dibrugarh-Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) and the Kamakhya-Rohtak, and address a public meeting at Kaliabor before leaving for West Bengal.

The PM had come to Assam on a two-day visit from December 20 to inaugurate the new terminal of Guwahati international airport and unveil the statue of Assam's first Chief Minister Gopinath Bardaloi after whom the airport is named.

He also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 10,601-crore brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Dibrugarh district.

During his last visit, the PM also addressed public meetings at Guwahati and Namrup, where he set the tone for the 2026 assembly polls in the state.