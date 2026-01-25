PM to visit Assam on Feb 14, address BJP workers: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct a day-long visit to Assam on February 14, when he will address party workers and inaugurate several projects, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

This will be Modi's third visit to the poll-bound state in three months.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party programme here, Sarma said, "The prime minister will be coming to Guwahati on February 14. In the first programme, he will inaugurate the Kumar Bhaskarvarman Setu over the Brahmaputra River connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati." At the same venue, Modi will inaugurate the temporary campus of the Indian Institute of Management, Guwahati, and present 100 electronic buses to the state from the central government.

There will be no public meeting at the first programme, Sarma said.

"After this programme, he will address a party functionaries' meeting at Khanapara field in the city. Three functionaries each from 25,000 booths will attend the rally," he said.

Sarma said there is a possibility of the prime minister visiting Dibrugarh as well, but it is not confirmed yet.

"In four-five days, the schedule will be finalised," he added. PTI SSG SSG ACD