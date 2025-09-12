PM to visit Bengal, Bihar, 3 NE states from Saturday; launch multi-crore infra projects

Guwahati, Sep 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a three-day visit from September 13 to Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar to launch multi-crore infrastructure projects, participate in the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika and attend the Combined Commanders’ Conference.

The PM's tour will begin at Aizawl in Mizoram, where he will lay foundation stones and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore catering to a host of sectors, including railways, roadways, energy and sports, officials said.

He will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line, worth over Rs 8,070 crore, connecting the capital of Mizoram to the Indian Railways network for the first time, they said.

Modi will also flag off three new express trains – Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express – during the occasion.

In a major boost to road infrastructure, the PM will lay the foundation stones for multiple road projects. These include the Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl-Sialsuk Road and Khankawn-Rongura Road, the officials said.

He will then visit Manipur and lay the foundation stones for various development projects to the tune of over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur around 12:30 pm, and also address the gathering.

Modi will also inaugurate several projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal around 2:30 pm, and address a public function.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Assam on a two-day visit, which will include a special tribute meeting for Bhupen Hazarika, and inaugurating and laying foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore, the officials said.

Modi will arrive in Guwahati at 4:20 pm and attend the tribute meeting of Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations from 5 pm, they said.

The PM will also release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 to honour him, and a biography of the maestro titled 'Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika'.

The celebrations will include an 18-minute musical tribute by 1,200 artistes, who will render 14 evergreen songs of Hazarika in a medley.

On September 14, Modi will leave for Mangaldoi in Darrang district at 11 am, where he will lay the foundation stone for the Darrang Medical College along with a nursing and a GNM school. The combined investment in these healthcare projects is worth Rs 567 crore.

The PM will also lay the foundation for the Narengi-Kuruwa bridge and the Guwahati Ring Road project, which will connect Kamrup and Darrang districts and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 7,000 crore, the officials said.

He will later leave for Numaligarh refinery in Golaghat district, where he will inaugurate the newly constructed over Rs 5,000-crore bamboo-based ethanol plant, and lay the foundation stone for the Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit, which can produce 360 KTPA propylene.

Modi will also address a public rally at the Numaligarh Tanker Stand.

A ‘PM Neem Corridor’ has been created with Neem trees along a 2.2-km stretch leading to the rally venue to honour the Prime Minister, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also planting a sapling during his Thursday visit to review arrangements.

Modi will leave for Kolkata the same evening from Jorhat airport.

On September 15, Modi will inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference-2025 in Kolkata around 9:30 am.

He will leave for Bihar the same day, where he will inaugurate the new terminal building of Purnea airport around 2:45 pm, said the officials.

The PM will also lay foundation stones and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore at Purnea, and address the gathering on the occasion.

Besides, Modi will launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar. PTI DG RBT