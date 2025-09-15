PM to visit Bhavnagar in Gujarat on Sep 20; to launch projects, address public rally

Ahmedabad, Sep 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally and launch several projects during his visit to Bhavnagar city in Gujarat on September 20.

"PM Modi will visit Bhavnagar on September 20. He will address people at Jawahar Maidan. From the venue, he will inaugurate as well as lay foundation stones for various projects of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Gujarat Maritime Board and maritime boards of other states," Bhavnagar collector Manish Kumar Bansal said.

"The PM is also scheduled to launch a policy related to this sector. MoUs between the government and private entities of this sector will also be signed during the event," he added.

State Ports & Transport Department principal secretary Ramesh Chand Meena and Gujarat Maritime Board CEO Rajkumar Beniwal visited Bhavnagar on Sunday and reviewed preparations by meeting local officials and inspecting the rally venue, the collector added. PTI PJT PD BNM