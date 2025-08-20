PM Modi to visit Gayaji on Aug 22 to launch projects, address rally

Patna: Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gayaji district on August 22 to launch several projects and address a public rally, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Wednesday.

Choudhary recently visited Gayaji to oversee the preparation for the PM's function.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Choudhary, who also holds the portfolio of the Finance Department, wrote, "Bringing the gift of development, Modi ji is coming to Bihar again. The PM is arriving on August 22 in Gayaji."

विकास की सौगात लेकर फिर बिहार आ रहे हैं मोदी जी!



देश के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी 22 अगस्त को गया जी और बेगूसराय के सिमरिया की पावन धरती पर आ रहे हैं। बिहार के पहले 6 लेन गंगा-ब्रिज और साथ ही करीब 1200 करोड़ रूपए की विकास योजनाओं का लोकार्पण/शिलान्यास करेंगे।… pic.twitter.com/pQFMjIhcBC — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) August 20, 2025

The deputy chief minister said the PM would inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for Bihar's first six-lane bridge over the Ganga river and development projects worth approximately Rs 1,200 crore.

"I urge you all to come to Gayaji to listen to the country's most popular leader Modi ji," Choudhary said on the social media platform.

Modi had previously visited Motihari, Siwan, Madhubani and Patna since April.

The Bihar assembly elections are due later this year.