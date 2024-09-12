PM to visit Gujarat on Sep 15-16; inaugurate metro rail service, RE-INVEST 2024

Ahmedabad, Sep 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from September 15, during which he will inaugurate a metro train service as well as the 4th edition of Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST 2024), state minister Rushikesh Patel said on Thursday.

This will be his first visit to Gujarat after being sworn in as PM for a third straight term, said Patel, who is health minister as well as the spokesperson of the Gujarat government.

"On September 15, the PM will attend an event at Vadsar Air Force Station near Ahmedabad in the evening. On September 16, the PM will inaugurate the 4th edition of the Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar," he said.

"Later, in the afternoon, PM Modi will launch the second phase of the metro rail service connecting Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. He will also travel on the route after start of services. In the evening, the PM will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for developmental projects worth Rs 9,000 crore," Patel informed.

Speaking about RE-INVEST 2024, Patel said it is the first time the event is being organised outside Delhi.

"Chief Ministers and energy ministers of all states are expected to attend this mega conference. Energy ministers of different countries, including Denmark and Germany, are also scheduled to take part," Patel said.

A official release said the 4th edition of RE-INVEST 2024, which will be held from September 16 to 18, will feature nearly 40 sessions, including a Chief Ministerial Plenary, a CEO Roundtable and technical sessions. PTI PJT PD BNM