PM to visit Jamshedpur on Sunday: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ranchi, Sep 14 (PTI) Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Sunday and kick off several projects including flagging off Vande Bharat express trains.

Chouhan, who is also BJP election in-charge for Jharkhand assembly polls, on Saturday said that the Centre has already approved 1,13,400 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for people of the state, who have been living in 'kutcha' (temporary) houses.

Speaking to reporters at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport, the Union Agriculture minister said that the Centre has sent its share for the houses to the state.

"But, only 20,000 approval letters have been issued so far by the state. The formalities need to be completed by the state government. For the beneficiaries whose paperwork is complete, PM Modi will release the first instalment of funds for the construction of their homes with a single click," Chouhan said.

He claimed that the officials of the Union Rural Development Department constantly worked with the state government officials so that maximum houses could be provided to the poor.

"But, work could not be done at that fast pace. Our officials are in touch with the state officials to complete the paperwork and other formalities. Our effort is to provide a pucca house to every poor," he said.

Chouhan said that the Prime Minister would also flag Vande Bharat express trains for various destinations in the country on Sunday.

The PM will also address a massive rally to be organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jamshedpur, he said.