PM to visit Jharkhand on Oct 2; will lay foundation stone, inaugurate projects worth Rs 83,300 cr

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand on October 2 during which he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 83,300 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will launch Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan with a total outlay of over Rs 79,150 crore, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

He will inaugurate 40 Eklavya Schools and also lay the foundation stone for 25 Eklavya Schools.

At around 2 pm, he will lay the foundation stone, launch and inaugurate various projects worth over Rs. 83,300 crore in Hazaribag, Jharkhand.

"In line with his commitment to ensure comprehensive and holistic development of tribal communities across the country, the prime minister will launch Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan with a total outlay of over Rs 79,150 crore," it said.

The Abhiyan will cover around 63,000 villages benefitting more than five crore tribal people in 549 districts and 2,740 blocks across 30 states and UTs.

It aims to attain saturation of critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education and livelihood through 25 interventions implemented by 17 ministries and departments of the Government of India, the statement said.

In order to boost the educational infrastructure for the tribal communities, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate 40 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and lay the foundation stone for 25 EMRS worth over Rs 2,800 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) worth over Rs 1360 crore.

It includes more than 1380 km of road, 120 Anganwadis, 250 multi-purpose centres and 10 school hostels.

It includes more than 1380 km of road, 120 Anganwadis, 250 multi-purpose centres and 10 school hostels.

Further, he will also unveil a series of landmark achievements under PM JANMAN, which include electrification of more than 75,800 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) households in around 3,000 Villages, operationalisation of 275 mobile medical units and 500 Anganwadi centres, establishment of 250 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras and the saturation of more than 5,550 PVTG Villages with 'Nal se Jal', the statement said.