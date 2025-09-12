PM to visit Manipur on 13 Sep, first since 2023 ethnic violence; to meet IDPs, inaugurate Rs 8,500 cr worth projects

Imphal, Sep 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on September 13, his first trip to the state since ethnic violence broke out two years ago, and will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, besides inaugurating development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore.

The Prime Minister’s visit, which was officially confirmed by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel on Friday, comes amid repeated criticism by opposition parties for not visiting Manipur following the ethnic strife between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which has left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.

Addressing a press conference here, the chief secretary asserted that peace is "not only the absence of violence but also the presence of trust, harmony and reconciliation".

"Thus, the visit of the Prime Minister to Manipur will pave the way to peace, normalcy, and accelerated growth in the state. The Prime Minister will be arriving in Manipur on September 13 from Aizawl," he said.

Modi will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, and address two rallies during his visit to the state, he said.

In a release, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "In line with his commitment to inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur, the PM will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur." Modi will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal, it said.

Reacting to the announcement of Modi's visit, the Congress claimed that the trip, instead of providing a force for peace and harmony, is actually going to be a "farce".

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "So now it is official. The PM will spend less than 3 hours in Manipur tomorrow. This visit, instead of providing a force for peace and harmony, is actually going to be a farce".

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra also alleged that Modi's visit to the ethnic violence-hit state is "merely symbolic", and "not aimed at bringing peace and ensuring justice".

During his press conference, Goel said the state government appreciates the efforts of the people of Manipur, both in the hills and valley, for "successfully moving forward to restore peace and normalcy" in Manipur.

"The joint efforts of all the stakeholders have brought stability and security slowly but stealthily in the state", he added.

Manipur has been under the President’s Rule since February, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Goel also said, "Manipur is not just a border state but a central pillar of India's Act East Policy and gateway to South East Asia, proud guardian of India's diversity." Goel appealed to the people of Manipur to come forward and welcome the PM to the state and participate in the programmes in large numbers.

According to officials, nearly 57000 internally displaced persons are staying in around 250 relief centres in the state till June this year. In the beginning (2023), there were more than 62000 IDPs, but many have returned to their homes after the law and order situation improved, former chief secretary P K Singh said in July this year.

Giving details of Modi's Manipur visit, Goel said,"on his arrival in Churachandpur around 12.15 pm, he will first interact with some IDPs (internally displaced persons) in the district. He will lay the foundation stones for various infrastructure projects to be taken up throughout the state. The PM will address a public gathering at Peace Ground in Churachandpur.

Thereafter, he will arrive at Kangla around 2.30 pm and first interact with some IDPs, and he will inaugurate various developmental projects. The PM will address a public gathering at Kangla, Goel said.

Among the projects, the PM will inaugurate the new Manipur Police headquarters built at a cost of Rs 101 crore at Mantripukhri in Imphal and a civil secretariat constructed at a cost of Rs 538 crore in the same locality.

From Churachandpur, Modi will lay the foundation stone for various projects, including the drainage and asset management improvement project worth Rs 3,647 crore and the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project at Rs 550 crore.

Though Modi's visit was officially announced only on Friday, the trip was talked about for nearly two weeks and the Manipur government had on Thursday evening put up a large billboard, announcing the PM’s programmes at Churachandpur’s Peace Ground and Kangla Fort in Imphal on Saturday.

The state government on Thursday also issued an advisory, asking the public attending the "VVIP programme" in Peace Ground not to bring "key, pen, water bottle, bag, handkerchief, umbrella, lighter, match box, piece of cloth, any sharp objects or arms and ammunition”.

Another notification that did not mention the Prime Minister’s name asked people to avoid bringing children below 12 years and sick persons to the venue.

The Manipur government had earlier banned air guns in Churachandpur district in view of Modi’s visit.

Meanwhile, security measures have been tightened in Imphal and Churachandpur district headquarters town, the officials said.

Both state and central forces’ personnel were deployed in large numbers in and around the nearly 237-acre Kangla Fort in Imphal and the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, where a grand stage is being readied for the event.

Central security teams, accompanied by state personnel, are conducting round-the-clock inspection of the Kangla Fort, and boats of the Manipur disaster management force have been engaged for patrolling the moats that surround the fort, they said.

Police and paramilitary forces have also been deployed, and bamboo barricades have been constructed along the route leading to the Peace Ground.

Manipur’s lone Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba described the PM’s visit as a "very fortunate" one for the people and the state.

"It’s a great fortune that Modi will be listening to the hardships faced by the people…Manipur has had a history of violent clashes in the past. However, no prime minister has visited the state during such times and listened to people," the BJP MP said.

Leading Kuki-Zo groups have also welcomed the Prime Minister’s visit to Manipur, terming it a "historic and rare occasion".

According to the PMO release, Modi will also visit Mizoram, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar from 13th to 15th September.