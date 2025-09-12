PM to visit Manipur on Sep 13, unveil projects worth Rs 8,500 cr, interact with displaced people

Imphal, Sep 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on September 13 and interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said on Friday, in the first official confirmation of the PM's trip to the strife-torn state.

This will be Modi's first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in the state two years ago.

The Prime Minister will also unveil development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, Goel said at a press conference here.

In a release, the Prime Minister's Office said, "In line with his commitment to inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur, the PM will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur." Modi will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal, it said.

Addressing the press conference, the chief secretary asserted that peace is "not only the absence of violence but also the presence of trust, harmony and reconciliation".

"Thus, the visit of the Prime Minister to Manipur will pave the way to peace, normalcy and accelerated growth in the state. Honble PM will be arriving in Manipur on September 13 from Aizwal," he said.

Modi will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, and address two rallies during his visit to the state, he said.

"On his arrival in Churachandpur around 12.15 pm, he will first interact with some IDPs (internally displaced persons) in the district. He will lay the foundation stones for various infrastructure projects to be taken up throughout the state. The PM will address a public gathering at Peace Ground in Churachandpur.

"Thereafter, he will arrive at Kangla around 2.30 pm and first interact with some IDPs. He will inaugurate various developmental projects. The PM will address a public gathering at Kangla," the CS said at the press conference.

Among the projects, the PM will inaugurate the new Manipur Police headquarters built at a cost of Rs 101 crore at Mantripukhri in Imphal and a civil secretariat constructed at a cost of Rs 538 crore in the same locality.

From Churachandpur, Modi will lay the foundation stone for various projects, including the drainage and asset management improvement project worth Rs 3,647 crore and the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project at Rs 550 crore.

The state government appreciates the efforts of the people of Manipur, both in the hills and valley, for "successfully moving forward to restore peace and normalcy" in the state.

The joint efforts of all the stakeholders have brought stability and security slowly but stealthily in the state," the chief secretary said.

He also said, "Manipur is not just a border state but a central pillar of India's Act East Policy and gateway to South East Asia, proud guardian of India's diversity." Goel appealed to the people of Manipur to come forward and welcome the PM to the state and participate in the programmes in large numbers. PTI CORR BDC BDC