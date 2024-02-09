PM to visit MP's Jhabua on Feb 11 to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 7,300 cr

Bhopal, Feb 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Sunday to dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 7,300 crore in tribal-dominated Jhabua district, officials said.

Advertisment

PM Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple initiatives that will benefit the tribal population of the region, an official release said.

He will disburse the monthly instalment of the Aahar Anudan Yojana to about two lakh women beneficiaries, under which Rs 1,500 per month is provided for nutritious food to women of various specially backward tribes of Madhya Pradesh.

He will distribute 1.75 lakh 'adhikar abhilekh' (record of rights) to beneficiaries of SVAMITVA Scheme, which will provide documentary evidence to people for the right to their land, it said.

Advertisment

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of Tantya Mama Bhil University - a dedicated university which will cater to the youth from districts with high tribal concentration in the region.

To be developed at a cost of Rs 170 crore, the university will provide world class infrastructure for holistic development of students, it said.

PM Modi will also transfer funds of Rs 55.9 crore for 559 villages under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana, which will be utilised for various kinds of construction activities, including Anganwadi Bhawans, fair price shops, health centres, additional rooms in schools, internal roads, among others.

Advertisment

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of 'CM Rise School' in Jhabua. The school will integrate technology to provide modern facilities like smart classes, e-Library, among others to students.

He will also dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects that will strengthen the water supply and provisioning of drinking water in Madhya Pradesh, it said.

The projects, whose foundation stone will be laid include 'Talavada Project', which is a drinking water supply scheme for more than one thousand villages of Dhar and Ratlam; and 14 urban water supply schemes under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, benefitting more than 50,000 urban households across multiple districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisment

The prime minister will dedicate to the nation 'Nal Jal Yojana' for 50 gram panchayats of Jhabua, which will provide tap water to about 11,000 households.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail projects during the programme, it said.

These include laying of the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Ratlam railway station and Meghnagar railway station. These stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat station scheme.

Advertisment

The rail projects that will be dedicated to the nation include projects for doubling of Indore-Dewas-Ujjain C cabin railway line; Itarsi-North-South grade separator with yard remodelling; and third line connecting Barkhera-Budni-Itarsi. These projects will help strengthen the rail infrastructure and reduce travel time for both passenger and goods trains, it said.

Besides, Modi will also dedicate to the nation multiple road development projects worth more than Rs 3,275 crore in Madhya Pradesh, including four-laning of Harda-Betul (Package-I) from km 0.00 to km 30.00 (Harda-Temagaon) of NH-47; Ujjain-Dewas section of NH-752D; four-laning (16 km) of Indore-Gujarat MP Border section of NH-47 and four-laning of Chicholi-Betul (Package-III) Harda-Betul of NH-47; and Ujjain Jhalawar section of NH-552G, it said.

These projects will improve the road connectivity and also help in economic development in the region.

Further, the prime minister will also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of other development initiatives like waste dumpsite remediation, electric substation, among others, it added. PTI MAS NP