PM to visit Tripura on Monday to inaugurate redeveloped Tripureswari temple

Agartala, Sep 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tripura on Monday to offer prayers and inaugurate the redeveloped Tripureswari temple in Gomati district, officials said.

The temple, one of the 51 'Shakti Peethas', has been redeveloped under the Centre's PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme at a cost of Rs 52 crore to promote religious tourism in the northeastern state. It was built by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya in 1501.

"Modi will arrive in Udaipur around 3 pm on September 22 to offer prayers and inaugurate the redeveloped Tripureswari temple. It will be a 45-minute programme. The PM will not deliver any speech," Gomati District Magistrate Rinku Lather told PTI.

According to Lather, all preparations for the PM's visit have been completed.

Modi will land at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala and then take a helicopter to Palatana, from where he will go to the temple by road amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

"A full trial run of the PM's movement from Palatana power plant to the temple was conducted as part of security protocols," Lather said.

Lather said Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues, officials and people will be present on the occasion.

Saha, accompanied by state Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, DGP Anurag Dhankar, and senior officials, has already visited the site to review the final preparations.

This will be Modi's 11th visit to the state since he became PM in 2014. His last trip was on April 17, 2024. PTI PS MNB ACD