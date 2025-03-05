PM to visit Uttarakhand on March 6, offer prayers at Winter Seat of Ganga in Mukhwa

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand on Thursday during which he will flag off a trek and bike rally as well as address the gathering at a public function in Harsil.

At around 9:30 AM, he will perform pooja and darshan at the winter seat of Maa Ganga in Mukhwa, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

At around 10:40 AM, he will flag off a trek and bike rally and also address the gathering at a public function in Harsil, it said.

The Uttarakhand government has initiated a Winter Tourism programme this year.

Thousands of devotees have already visited the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The programme is aimed to promote religious tourism and boost the local economy, homestays, tourism businesses, among others, the statement said. PTI ASK DV DV