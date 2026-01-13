PM to witness 'Bagurumba' dance by 10,000 performers on January 17: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness the Bodo folk dance 'Bagurumba' by 10,000 performers at the Arjun Bhogeswar Barua Sports stadium here on January 17, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Assam on a two-day visit from January 17. ''The stage is all set for the largest ever Bagurumba performance on 17th January'', the chief minister posted on X.

''Adarniya @narendramodi ji will witness the scintillating performance and cherish the Bhogali spirit with over 10,000 performers'', he said.

The CM also posted a video of the performers practising at the stadium.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave for Kaliabor on January 18 to lay the foundation of the Rs 6,957 crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor.

Modi is also scheduled to virtually flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains - the Dibrugarh-Gomti Nagar (Lucknow), and Kamakhya-Rohtak, and address a public meeting at Kaliabor. PTI DG DG RG