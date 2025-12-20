PM to witness diverse cultural heritage of Assam during roadshow

Guwahati, Dec 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to witness Assam’s diverse ethnic culture on Saturday during a roadshow to welcome him on his two-day tour of the state, officials said.

Modi arrived in the state capital on Saturday afternoon. He is scheduled to launch projects worth around Rs 15,600 crore during his stay.

"We have prepared multicultural performances on the entire stretch of the roadshow. We will showcase different cultural elements of Assam to our beloved PM," BJP Assam Media Relation Convenor Dhrubajyoti Maral told PTI.

Several platforms have been erected on the roadside for the performances by hundreds of artistes from different parts of the state, he said.

"We are trying to present a cultural showcase of dance, songs and playing of instruments from our ethnic and indigenous tribes," Maral said.

He claimed that more than 50,000 people will be waiting for Modi along the entire stretch of the scheduled roadshow.

Guwahati Police Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Borah told PTI that the roadshow will begin from outside Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Lakhara on National Highway-27, and end at BJP's state headquarters near Basistha Chariali.

"From the public meeting at the airport, the PM will reach the roadshow’s starting point in his cavalcade, for which we shall regulate vehicular movement as per protocol," he said.

The roadshow will cover around 3.8 km, Borah said.

"All traffic arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the roadshow. We will try to ensure that the public do not face any difficulty in having a glimpse of the PM," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia, and other senior functionaries of the party are likely to join Modi during the roadshow. PTI TR RBT