PM to witness special IAF aerial show at emergency landing facility in Assam

Moran, Feb 14 (PTI) From fighter jets to transport helicopters, Indian Air Force aircraft engaged for emergency situations and responses will put up an aerial show at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The Sukhoi-30, Rafale and helicopters of the IAF will land and take off from the ELF, or participate in a fly-past on the occasion, officials said.

Modi will land at the 4.2 km ELF on the Moran Bypass, the first-of-its-kind in the northeast region, aboard a C-130J aircraft of the IAF from the Chabua base.

After formally inaugurating the facility, he will witness the nearly 40-minute special air display from a viewing gallery, they said.

People have been lining up behind barricades since Saturday morning to get a glimpse of the PM and the aerial show.

The An-32, dubbed the ‘workhorse’ of the IAF and designed for both cargo and passengers, will also feature in the aerial display.

Special Heli-Borne Operations and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) by Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), crucial for surveillance, search and rescue, medical evacuation and food airdrops in inaccessible and remote areas, will also be performed during the aerial show, the officials said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier that it will be the first such “elaborate” exercise at an ELF, with around 16 aircraft participating.

The ELF, developed at a project cost of nearly Rs 100 crore, has been specially designed and constructed in coordination with the IAF to support landing and take-off of military and civil aircraft during emergencies, an official statement said. PTI SSG RBT