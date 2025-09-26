PM transfers Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women in poll-bound Bihar; accuses RJD of misrule in past

Patna, Sep 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the RJD, alleging that women had suffered immensely under its rule, and urged them to ensure that the Lalu Prasad-led party and its allies never return to power in Bihar.

"Bihar's women now have two brothers — Nitish and Modi — who are working tirelessly for their betterment," Modi said while virtually launching the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, under which 75 lakh women in poll-bound Bihar received Rs 10,000 each to support self-employment and livelihood activities.

Starting with an initial financial support of Rs 10,000, the scheme can provide up to Rs 2 lakh based on the success of the enterprise under the Rs 7,500-crore project, an initiative of the NDA government in the state aimed at promoting women's economic empowerment.

While the PM launched the scheme virtually from Delhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Samrat Choudhary, and several Union and state ministers joined it through video conference from Patna.

"Women of Bihar suffered a lot under the RJD rule... There were no roads, law and order was pathetic... but now women feel safe and secure under the Nitish Kumar government. Hence, they must ensure that RJD and its allies never return to power," Modi said.

Stressing that the NDA government in Bihar was working for women empowerment, he said the state would soon have the maximum number of 'Lakhpati Didis' in the country.

Lauding the new scheme, he said it was an important step taken by the Nitish Kumar government for Bihar's women. Assembly polls in the state are due later this year.

"When any sister or daughter gets a job or becomes self-employed, her dreams get wings, and her respect in society increases even more...A brother finds true happiness when his sister is healthy, prosperous, and her family is economically strong," Modi added.

Reacting to the launch of the scheme, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged women of Bihar not to be swayed by doles offered by the NDA government, alleging that the BJP-led coalition was "interested only in your votes", while her party wanted to give them "respect".

Addressing a 'Mahila Samvad' at state headquarters of the party, the party general secretary asked women to understand the "true intentions" of leaders like Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Nitish Kumar, "who deserved to be taught a lesson" in the assembly polls.

Referring to the disbursement of Rs 7,500 crore among 75 lakh women under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, the Congress leader said, "Now that elections are round the corner, Rs 10,000 is being offered by the government. But, take note, they are not promising that the dole will continue every month." "Women have the capacity to sense people's true intentions (neeyat). They make use of this faculty while looking for a match for their daughters. You must, similarly, realise the true intentions of Modi, Shah and Nitish," Vadra said.

Modi said initiatives such as Ujjwala Yojana, free ration to 8.5 crore people of Bihar, and Ayushman Bharat have improved the lives of residents.

"There was a time when getting a gas connection in a village was a challenge. Mothers and sisters would spend their lives coughing and choking in the kitchen due to the use of firewood. We delivered gas connections to every home to save women from this," he added.

"The Centre has set a target of creating 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' in the country. So far, more than 2 crore sisters have become 'Lakhpati Didis'. Their hard work has changed the villages, society, and also the status of their families. Bihar will soon have the maximum number of 'Lakhpati Didis' in the country," the PM said.

Asserting that the magnitude of the newly launched scheme is massive, the PM said the women of Bihar can now open shops selling groceries, utensils, cosmetics, toys, and stationery.

Noting that the Centre has opened new sectors for women and daughters across the country, the PM said a large number of women are joining the armed forces and police, and even flying fighter jets.

"A large portion of Bihar prefers Usna (parboiled) rice. Previously, people were provided with 'Arwa' rice through ration, and had to exchange it in the market for 'Usna', often receiving 10 kg of Usna rice for 20 kg of Arwa rice. The government has now started providing Usna rice directly through the ration system," he added.

The PM also virtually interacted with women who had joined from different district headquarters in large numbers.

During an interaction with a beneficiary from Purnea, who said she would expand her sweet shop to sell jalebi, Modi took a veiled dig at the opposition, saying, "A lot of politics was played over jalebi in the recent past." The PM was referring to the politics over 'jalebi' during the Haryana assembly polls last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "The NDA government has been working for the overall development of the state. We are improving the conditions of women and empowering them. We have always worked in the interest of the people and will continue to work tirelessly for the development of the state. We stay focused on our work". PTI PKD ACD PYK MNB