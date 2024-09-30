PM-UDAY processing centres to operate seven-days a week: DDA

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued orders for all 10 processing centres under PM-UDAY to remain open and functional on all seven days of the week from Tuesday following the directions of LG VK Saxena, a statement said.

This step is aimed at expediting the processing of applications and ensuring timely delivery of ownership rights to the residents of PM-UDAY (Pradhan Mantri-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi AwasAdhikarYojana) colonies, it said.

The LG has received several representations from residents of PM-UDAY Unauthorised colonies to this effect.

PM-UDAY Scheme is aimed at granting ownership rights to the residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The primary objective of this scheme is to provide legal recognition to residents’ properties, by conferring ownership rights, the statement said.

By extending operations to weekends, these centres will have increased capacity to process applications and clear pending cases, leading to faster disposal of applications, it said.

This initiative will provide enhanced opportunities for residents and especially benefit those residents of PM-UDAY colonies who face challenges in submitting documents and following up their applications during weekdays, the statement said.

The DDA aims for this measure to significantly enhance accessibility to PM-UDAY centres for the residents of the 1,731 unauthorised colonies covered under PM-UDAY and improve overall application-processing effectiveness and disposal of applications for issuance of authorisation slips/conveyance deeds, it added.