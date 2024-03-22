PM Modi underscores importance of sustainable water management on World Water Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of water and its sustainable management on the World Water Day on Friday.
He said on X, "On World Water Day, we celebrate the vital importance of water in our lives and reiterate our commitment to protecting this precious resource and work towards sustainable water management." The day is observed annually to raise awareness about the importance of fresh water and its sustainable management.
