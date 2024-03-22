Advertisment
National

PM Modi underscores importance of sustainable water management on World Water Day

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Salem, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of water and its sustainable management on the World Water Day on Friday.

Advertisment

He said on X, "On World Water Day, we celebrate the vital importance of water in our lives and reiterate our commitment to protecting this precious resource and work towards sustainable water management." The day is observed annually to raise awareness about the importance of fresh water and its sustainable management.

Narendra Modi water World Water Day
Advertisment
Subscribe