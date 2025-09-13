PM unveils projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur

Imphal/ Churachandpur, Sep 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur during his first visit to the state after ethnic violence broke out nearly two-and-a-half years ago.

From the Kuki stronghold of Churachandpur, Modi laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore.

Among them were the Manipur urban roads, drainage and asset management improvement initiative worth Rs 3,647 crore, and the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project worth Rs 550 crore.

He also laid the foundation for nine working women's hostels worth Rs 142 crore, and super-speciality and healthcare facilities to be developed at Rs 105 crore.

He laid the foundation stones for infrastructure development in and around Polo Ground at Rs 30 crore, and the upgradation of 120 schools in all 16 districts for Rs 134 crore.

Various projects pertaining to rural connectivity, education and tourism, with a total value of Rs 102 crore, were also on the list of projects for which the foundation stones were laid.

Construction of a multipurpose indoor stadium worth Rs 36 crore at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal, and upgradation of NH 102A in the Tengnoupal section worth Rs 502 crore were also on the list.

From Meitei-dominated Imphal, he inaugurated 17 projects worth around Rs 1,200 crore.

The prime minister inaugurated the new Manipur Police headquarters at Mantripukhri, built at a cost of Rs 101 crore, and the civil secretariat, constructed at Rs 538 crore in the same locality.

Inauguration of Manipur Bhavans in Delhi and Kolkata, along with the development of the western front of Imphal River phase-II, and Mall Road phase-II in the state capital, were part of these 17 projects.

'Ima' (mothers) markets at four locations, development of Leishang Hiden Cultural and Heritage Park in Imphal West district, infrastructure development of five government colleges in Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching districts, and a four-lane bridge over Irang river connecting Imphal-Jiribam NH-37 in Noney were among the projects he inaugurated.

The institutional building with staff quarters at the Saikot community health centre in the Churachandpur district was also inaugurated.

This was PM's first visit to the state after ethnic violence broke out in May 2023. The violence has left over 260 people dead and rendered thousands of people homeless.

Modi said these projects will improve the lives of the people of Manipur.