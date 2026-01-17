PM unveils rail and road projects worth over Rs 3,250 cr in West Bengal

Malda, Jan 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched several rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 3,250 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity and accelerating development in West Bengal and the North-East.

At a public function in north Bengal's Malda town, the PM virtually flagged off four Amrit Bharat Express trains connecting New Jalpaiguri with Nagercoil and Tiruchirappalli, and Alipurduar with SMVT Bengaluru and Mumbai (Panvel).

“This will enhance affordable and reliable long-distance rail connectivity. These services will support the mobility needs of common citizens, students, migrant workers and traders, while strengthening inter-state economic and social linkages,” a statement issued by the PMO stated.

At the function, Modi laid the foundation stone for four major railway projects in the state, including the new rail line between Balurghat and Hili, next-generation freight maintenance facilities at New Jalpaiguri, upgradation of the Siliguri Loco Shed, and modernisation of Vande Bharat train maintenance facilities in Jalpaiguri district.

“These projects will strengthen passenger and freight operations, improve logistics efficiency in north Bengal, and generate employment opportunities in the region,” the statement said.

The PM also flagged off two train services equipped with LHB coaches to facilitate connectivity for the region’s youth, students, and IT professionals to Bengaluru, a major IT hub of the country.

Modi laid the foundation stone for the rehabilitation and four-laning of the Dhupguri-Falakata section of National Highway-31D, a key project to improve regional road connectivity in north Bengal.

“These projects will play a vital role in building modern infrastructure creation and improved connectivity, strengthening the Eastern and North-Eastern regions as key growth engines of the nation,” the statement said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister flagged off the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) from Malda Town station.

Following the programme, Modi is scheduled to address a BJP meeting from the same venue to accelerate the party's push for the upcoming state elections.

On a two-day visit to eastern India, Modi will crisscross poll-bound Bengal and Assam, blending high-voltage political messaging with a clutch of infrastructure launches as the countdown to the 2026 assembly elections enters its decisive phase.

He is scheduled to return to the state on Sunday from Assam, following his overnight stay in Guwahati. He is scheduled to spearhead a host of scheduled events in the northeastern state on the morning of January 18.

On Sunday, the PM will address a keenly monitored political meeting from Singur in Hooghly district, the epicentre of the anti-land acquisition movement that propelled TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to power in 2011 and reshaped the state’s political landscape. PTI SMY BDC