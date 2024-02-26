PM unveils rail infra projects worth Rs 2,320cr in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled 73 railway infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,320 crore in Odisha, and said that the redeveloped Baleswar station has been designed on the theme of Jagannath Temple.

Twenty-one railway stations in the state will be redeveloped under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' at the cost of Rs 900 crore, and 52 road over bridges and road under bridges will be built at Rs 1,420 crore.

These are among the over 2,000 rail infrastructure projects worth about Rs 41,000 crore unveiled by the prime minister.

PM Modi expressed happiness that the 'Amrit Bharat' stations will be symbols of both 'vikas' (development) and 'virasat' (heritage).

He said the Baleswar station in the state is designed on the theme of the Jagannath Temple.

Among the other stations in the state to be developed are Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda Road, Titlagarh Junction, Rayagada, Koraput Junction, Jeypore, Paradeep, Bhadrak, Belpahar and Brajarajnagar.

Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined the programme from different places in the state. PTI BBM BBM SOM