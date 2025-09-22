PM unveils Rs 5,100cr projects in Arunachal, accuses Cong of abandoning difficult development works

Itanagar, Sep 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged that the Congress has an "inherent habit" of abandoning any development work that is difficult, and this caused significant harm to the Northeast.

He made the statement after unveiling development works worth over Rs 5,100 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, among which were two mega hydropower projects.

Addressing the function, Modi hailed the GST reforms, stating that people received a "double bonanza" this festive season with the lower rates coming into effect on the first day of Navratri.

Criticising the Congress, he claimed that it overlooked Arunachal Pradesh in terms of development, as the state has only two Lok Sabha seats.

The PM said he knew that the Northeast couldn't be developed from Delhi, and so, he sent ministers and officers more frequently to the region, and himself came here more than 70 times.

"One inherent habit of the Congress is that they never take up development work which is difficult to do; they abandon it. This habit of Congress caused significant harm to Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast. In the hilly and forested areas, where development work was challenging, Congress would declare the regions backward and simply forget them," he claimed.

Modi said areas once considered impossible for building roads now have modern highways.

"The Sela tunnel, which was once unthinkable, is now a proud identity of Arunachal. The Hollongi airport has a new terminal and has flights connecting directly to Delhi," he said.

The PM said all these connectivity projects eased travelling and helped farmers send their produce to big markets.

"When I was given the opportunity to serve the nation in 2014, I resolved to free the country from the mindset of Congress. Our guiding principle is not the number of votes or seats in any state, but 'nation first'," he said.

"Modi worships those whom no one has ever asked about. That is why Arunachal Pradesh, which was neglected during Congress rule, has since 2014 become a centre of developmental priority," he added.

Referring to the BJP dispensations in the state and at the Centre, the PM said the projects he unveiled were an example of "double benefits" of the "double-engine" government.

"Arunachal is moving forward. The new power projects announced today will make the state a major power producer, create thousands of jobs, and provide affordable electricity," he said.

The PM laid the foundation stones for two major hydropower projects over the Yarjep river in the Shi Yomi district, and a convention centre in Tawang, among others.

The Tato-I project, with a capacity of 186 mw, will be developed jointly by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) at Rs 1,750 crore. It is expected to generate around 802 million units of electricity annually.

The 240-mw Heo project will also be developed by the state government and NEEPCO at Rs 1,939 crore. It is expected to produce 1,000 million units of electricity each year.

The PM said the Northeast is no longer distant for the government in Delhi, and central ministers have visited the region over 800 times in the last decade, often staying overnight in remote areas.

"As the prime minister, I have come to the Northeast more than 70 times. Just last week, I was in Mizoram, Manipur and Assam. The Northeast is no longer distant, neither by road nor by heart. Delhi is no longer far from you. We have brought Delhi to your doorstep," he said.

He said the state, which witnesses the country's first sunrise, is now also receiving the "first rays of development" after decades of neglect.

Modi alleged the border villages were neglected by successive Congress governments, leading to the migration of people from these areas.

"Through the Vibrant Village Programme, over 450 border villages in Arunachal now have roads, electricity, internet and tourism facilities. They are turning into new centres of tourism," he said.

Attacking the Congress, he claimed that when the party was in power at the Centre, it kept on increasing taxes even as the common people were facing the brunt of rising costs and corruption.

"Congress imposed a heavy tax burden on the people, but our government has gradually reduced taxes, giving relief," he said.

Modi said that despite facing major challenges over the years, his government consistently reduced income tax rates.

"GST has now been simplified to just two slabs. Many items have become tax-free. Building a home, purchasing a scooter or bike, dining out, and travelling have all become more affordable. GST Savings Festival is a milestone," he said.

Ahead of the programme, the PM interacted with local entrepreneurs and members of self-help groups at an exhibition organised at the venue.

He asked them if the GST reforms were helping them, and enquired in detail about the locally made items exhibited, underlining the importance of promoting indigenous products.

Speaking at the programme, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the region has emerged as a key growth engine of the country under the leadership of Modi.

"The region, earlier known for all the negative reasons, is rapidly progressing due to correct policy decisions and interventions of the PM. Today, the Northeast contributes significantly to the country’s growth," he said.

Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju said the state was proud to host the PM on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

"Today is a holy day for Arunachal Pradesh and for the nation. The PM has chosen our state, the land where the first rays of the sun touch the country, to roll out the historic GST reforms that will benefit crores of poor people across the country," he said.

"No PM in history has visited Arunachal so many times. Each time, he brings new gifts of development. Today also, several important projects are being inaugurated or their foundation stones laid," Rijiju stated. PTI UPL SOM SOM