PM urges more people to plant tree in honour of mothers as part of campaign

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed gratitude to those who added momentum to the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and urged more people to plant a tree as a tribute to mothers and contribute to a sustainable planet.

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' was launched by Prime Minister Modi on June 5 to mark the World Environment Day. He had urged everyone in India and across the globe to plant a tree to honour mothers.

"Gratitude to all those who have added momentum to 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' urge more people to plant a tree in the honour of their Mother and contribute to a sustainable planet," Modi said in a post on X on Saturday.

His post came in response to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's post in which he said, "1 billion trees and counting! Initiated on 5th June, World Environment Day, by PM Narendra Modi ji, the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign has reached a major milestone." The astounding success of the campaign towards building a Green India shows the country's determination to progress both on economy and ecology, Yadav said.

"The Jan Bhagidari of millions of Indians in this campaign, on PM Modi ji's clarion call, reflects how India lives by the principle of Oneness With Nature. Let's keep planting. Congratulations all," he said. PTI ASK IJT IJT