PM uses governors to 'remote control' state govts from Delhi: Congress

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday said the governors refusal to read out Cabinet-approved speeches in state assemblies was unconstitutional, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses governors to "remote control" state governments from Delhi.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday confined his customary address to the state legislature to just three lines -- the first and the last sentences of an elaborate speech prepared by the Congress government in the state -- leading to sharp criticism from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress MLAs.

Targeting the BJP, Congress general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said governors were "Super CMs" who act illegitimately after getting "blessings from the top".

"PM Modi fancies himself as the Viceroy of India - who uses governors to remote control state governments from Delhi. Much to his disappointment, there is the Constitution of India under which elected state governments run as per the will of the people," Venugopal said in a post on X.

"The refusal of governors to read cabinet-approved speeches in assemblies is unconstitutional. The interference of supposed Super CMs is an illegitimate act that clearly enjoys the blessings from the top," the Congress leader said in his post.

The Congress vehemently opposes such "blatant attempts to destroy" India’s federalism, he said.

"Such moves to remote control non-BJP state governments through parachuted governors further expose the BJP’s authoritarian tilt," Venugopal added.

This is the third governor vs government face-off in two days in three non-BJP ruled southern states, the others being Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Governor Gehlot began his speech by greeting the CM, Assembly Speaker U T Khader, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Leaders of Opposition, ministers and members.

"I extend a warm welcome to all of you to the joint session of the State legislature. I am extremely pleased to address one more joint session of the Karnataka legislature. My government is firmly committed to doubling the pace of the state's economic, social and physical development. Jai Hind. Jai Karnataka," he said in Hindi, before proceeding out.

The Treasury Benches, including ministers such as H K Patil (Law and Parliamentary Affairs), stood up in surprise and requested Gehlot to complete the speech.

As the governor proceeded towards the exit door, some ruling legislators, including MLC B K Hariprasad, tried to gherao him by shouting slogans. They were removed by the security staff. PTI SKC SKC SKY SKY