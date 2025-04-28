PM Vaya Vandana healthcare scheme for elderly to be cited as model in world: Union minister

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the launch of 'Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana' healthcare scheme for elderly in Delhi on Monday said that it will be cited as a model in the world.

Accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Puri distributed Vaya Vandana cards among the beneficiaries.

In his address, the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas slammed the previous AAP government for holding up Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

Puri said that the launch of the Vaya Vandana healthcare scheme for the people aged 70 and above, will be written in "golden words" in the history books for its significance.

Citing problems with healthcare systems of advanced, industrial democracies, Puri said these were riddled with issues like requirements of insurance premium payments, limited number of hospitals and delayed consultations for elderly, and added "Vaya Vandana will be cited as a model in the world in the field of elderly healthcare." Under the scheme, 47 private and 10 government hospitals are empanelled for the beneficiaries. A speciality of the scheme is that its totally cashless, he said.

The minister said that Delhi's former chief ministers Kejriwal and Atishi used to talk much about Mohalla Clinics that faced "serious allegations".

"In the enquiry, it was revealed that 65,000 fake tests were conducted there and the medicines did not have manufacturing and expiry dates. Around 26,000 test reports bore the same registration numbers," he claimed.

"Its best not to talk much about Mohalla Clinics," said the Union minister.

The AAP before its inception ran a movement against corruption but held back tabling of CAG reports on its government's performance, in the Delhi Assembly, he said.

Further, he said that during his seven-year tenure as Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister, the previous AAP government created hurdles the Phase III and Phase IV Metro projects.

"I asked Kejriwal he should not create obstructions if he can not support the schemes. They use to give us a lot of headache," he said.

"The Supreme Court said that they were not fulfilling their responsibilities in the schemes where they were participants but spending hundreds of crores on advertisements. This was their model," he stated.

AAP government did not implement Ayushman Bharat Yojna in Delhi because of which many people came under poverty in past six years, due to meeting healthcare expenses, he claimed. PTI VIT NB