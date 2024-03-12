PM virtually flags off new Chennai–Mysuru Vande Bharat train service

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually flagged off the second exclusive Vande Bharat Express train between Chennai and Mysuru.

The regular service of the new Vande Bharat train (Train No 20663/20664) will commence on March 14, 2024 and till April 4, 2024 it will ply between Dr MGR Chennai Central and SMVT Bengaluru with stoppages at Katpadi and Krishnarajapuram stations.

With effect from April 5, 2024, the new train will be operated up to Mysuru with stoppages at Katpadi, Krishnarajapuram, KSR Bengaluru and Mandya, a Southern Railway release said.

"The new service, the second exclusive Vande Bharat between the cities, is also the third premium service in the corridor. It will benefit professionals, businessmen and students travelling regularly in the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru route. The new service has stoppages at Katpadi, Krishnarajapuram, Bengaluru and Mandya," the release said.

From Ahmedabad, through a video link, the Prime Minister launched Rs 85,000 crore railway projects, which includes 10 new Vande Bharat train services.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan and senior railway officials participated in the launch event here at the Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station.