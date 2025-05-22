PM virtually inaugurates redeveloped British-era Haibargaon rail station in Assam

Guwahati, May 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated the redeveloped Haibargaon railway station, a 138-year-old British-era facility built to facilitate tea cultivation in Assam.

The small railway station in Nagaon district has been given a complete facelift at a cost of Rs 15.85 crore and was a part of 103 Amrit Bharat stations across the country virtually inaugurated by Modi.

An official of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said the programme at the station was attended by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Assam Revenue Minister Keshab Mahanta.

Speaking on the occasion, Acharya said inauguration of 103 Amrit Bharat stations across the country is a very important step towards building a new India.

"I am confident that this redeveloped station at Haibargaon will not only reduce geographical distances but will also fulfil the aspirations of the common people while boosting tourism, connectivity and regional development of my Assam," he added.

Acharya offered his gratitude to Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for this visionary, powerful and public welfare scheme.

Situated in central Assam's Nagaon district, Haibargaon holds historical importance in the entire region. It once served as a key node during British rule due to Nagaon's prominence in tea cultivation and modern education.

Originally built in 1887, the station has now been transformed into a world-class facility, drawing admiration for its beautiful architecture and modern amenities.

The station has also been adorned with murals and thematic sculptures that beautifully depict Assamese culture and heritage, adding to its visual appeal.

Once considered very small and ordinary, Haibargaon now boasts a grand entrance, spacious concourse area, organised parking, modern waiting halls, modular and accessible toilets, ramps and user-friendly ticket counters.

Elderly visitors, who came to witness the inauguration ceremony, recalled the days of coal-powered steam engines and a modest station layout, expressing amazement at the vast improvements, including spacious areas and a wide array of passenger-friendly features.

Commenting on the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X said that the redeveloped Haibargaon station has restored a piece of history.

"This iconic 138-year-old station, a key gateway to Kaziranga, has been refurbished at a cost of Rs 15.85 cr under the #AmritBharatStation scheme. It will now offer enhanced passenger amenities and ensure ease of access to the station with a host of facilities," he added.

NFR said in a statement said that the inauguration ceremony stands out as a landmark in the national rollout of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) as Haibargaon becomes the first railway station in Assam among 50 stations identified in the state, to be inaugurated under this ambitious scheme.

Haibargaon has been redeveloped at a project cost of Rs 15.85 crore, and it signals the beginning of a new chapter for rail infrastructure in the region, it added.

"The redevelopment of Haibargaon station is symbolic not only of technological and architectural upliftment, but also of the government's intent to bring NE India into the fold of rapid national development.

"It is a proud moment for NFR as well as Assam, as it leads the state's participation in one of the Indian Railways' most ambitious station redevelopment initiatives," the statement said.

The selection of Haibargaon as the first station to be inaugurated under ABSS in Assam reflects its strategic importance and the successful execution of the project with a clear vision for passenger-centric modernisation, it added.

"With its upgraded amenities, improved accessibility and cultural aesthetics, the station sets a benchmark for the 49 other stations in Assam lined up for redevelopment," the NFR said.