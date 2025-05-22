PM virtually inaugurates three redeveloped railway stations in Jharkhand

Ranchi, May 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated three redeveloped railway stations in Jharkhand.

Govindpur Road, Rajmahal and Shankarpur were among the 103 Amrit Bharat stations across the country which were inaugurated virtually by PM Modi.

State Land and Revenue Minister Dipak Birua, former Union minister Arjun Munda and Torpa legislator Sudivya Gudiya were among the dignitaries who attended the function at Govindpur Road railway station in Khunti district.

The redevelopment of Govindpur Road railway station, located on the Hatia-Rourkela section under the Ranchi Division of the South Eastern Railway, was undertaken at a cost of around Rs 6.65 crore, an official statement said.

The foundation for the redevelopment of the station was laid on February 26, 2024.

The station, which had only basic amenities previously, has now been transformed into a modern, well-equipped, and environmentally sensitive hub, it said.

"The station now features a new building, spacious waiting areas, computerised ticket counters, high-level platforms, extended platform sheds, a modern foot-over-bridge, lifts, ramps, LED lights, specially designed ramps and tactile paths for differently-abled passengers, clean drinking water facilities, developed parking areas, and wide approach roads," the statement said.

Additionally, the station premises have been adorned with local art and culture, it added.

Rajmahal station in Sahebganj district and Shankarpur station in Deoghar district were redeveloped at a total cost of around 15 crore.

As many as 57 stations in Jharkhand are being developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, officials said. PTI SAN ACD