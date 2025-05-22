PM virtually inaugurates two redeveloped railway stations in Bihar

Bhagalpur/Gopalganj(Bihar), May 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated two redeveloped railway stations in Bihar.

The two redeveloped 'Amrit' stations - Thawe junction in Gopalganj district and Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district - are among the 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations inaugurated by the PM across the country through video conferencing from Bikaner in Rajasthan.

The programme at the Pirpainti railway station was attended by BJP's Pirpainti MLA Lalan Kumar as the chief guest. BJP MLA from Kahalgaon, Pawan Yadav and Manish Kumar Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Malda division were also present at the Pirpainti railway station function.

"The upgraded station have been designed with an emphasis on passenger convenience and safety, featuring elevated concourse, wider entry points and enhanced amenities to provide a more comfortable experience for passengers," said Lalan Kumar.

Elected representatives and senior railway officials were present at the Thawe railway station programme.

The revamped stations are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including spacious waiting areas, improved ticketing systems and modernised sanitation facilities, officials said.

Thawe and Pirpainti stations serve as crucial transport hubs for their regions. While Thawe serves as an important link for passengers travelling in and out of northern Bihar, Pirpainti connects eastern parts of Bihar and West Bengal, they added. PTI COR PKD RG