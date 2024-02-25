PM virtually lays foundation of health projects worth Rs 177 cr in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Feb 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually laid the foundation of various health projects worth around Rs 177 crore in Jharkhand, an official release said.

The projects, all under PM-ABHIM (Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission), include two nursing colleges, four critical care blocks (CCB) and three block public health units (BPHU), it said.

The nursing colleges will be constructed at Koderma Medical College and Phulo Jhano Medical College at Dumka at a cost of Rs 25 crore each.

The four CCBs will be set up in four different districts, including one at Rajendra Institute of Medical College (RIMS), Ranchi, at a total cost of Rs 125.46 crore.

RIMS medical superintendent Dr Hirendra Birua told PTI, "The Centre has decided to set up CCBs in different districts of Jharkhand including one at RIMS to deal with critical patients. At RIMS, a 50-bed critical care block will be constructed for critical patients only." Three other CCBs will be constructed in Garhwa (50 beds), Pakur (50 beds) and Giridih (100 beds).

The three block public health units (BPHU) will be set up in Deoghar district, an official said.

Earlier, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, laid the foundation for HPCL's gas network in the Godda-Dumka Geographical Area (GA) for PNG and CNG and inaugurated Indian Oil's PNG under the city gas distribution project in Deoghar.

HPCL's gas network in the Godda-Dumka GA spans across six districts and would impact the lives of over 14 lakh households. PTI SAN SAN ACD