PM Vishwakarma scheme: 26 Odisha artisans felicitated

Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (PTI) In all, 26 artisans and craftsmen of Odisha were felicitated during the 'Sammaan Samaroh of Vishwakarma Gurus' under the ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme here on Friday.

Felicitating the artisans and craftsmen, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said they will act as brand ambassadors of the scheme.

"It was great listening to the experiences of PM Vishwakarma Gurus. Each artisan and sculptor in Odisha is a Vishwakarma. We are going to focus on creating awareness and connect more of such artisans," Pradhan said.

There have been over 17 lakh registrations on the PM Vishwakarma portal so far. PTI BBM BBM MNB