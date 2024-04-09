PM visiting TN only for votes, has done nothing for the state, says CM Stalin

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Apr 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with visiting the state only during the poll season and accused him of utilising the central agencies to target the opposition-ruled states.

Advertisment

The situation was similar in most of the non-BJP-ruled states across the country where the central agencies and even the Governors created trouble to state governments. "This is Modi's India," Stalin said addressing an election rally here in support of the DMK candidates and its allies.

"Is Tamil Nadu a bird sanctuary for the Prime Minister to visit during election season? Why so much malice? Aren't Tamils citizens of this country?" Stalin asked.

He said the DMK was not an antagonist of Hindus but had carried out numerous initiatives through the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department.

"I am asking for your votes with pride over the many achievements of the Dravidian model of governance in these three years," Stalin, who is the president of DMK, said. PTI JSP ROH