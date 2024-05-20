PM visits Sushil Modi's residence in Patna

Patna, May 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Bihar's capital Patna, on his second visit to the city within a week, in the thick of the Lok Sabha elections.

Modi, who had last weekend held the city in thrall with a spectacular roadshow, was received at the airport by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Upon arriving in the city, the PM drove straight to the residence of Sushil Kumar Modi, a senior BJP leader, who died last week battling cancer.

A short video footage of the PM paying floral tributes to a portrait of the former Deputy CM and offering condolences to the bereaved family members was shared by the BJP's Bihar unit on social media.

Thereafter, Modi went to the party's state headquarters and held deliberations with key functionaries ahead of the last couple of phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, the BJP is contesting altogether 17 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Of these, eight will go to polls in the sixth and seventh phases of elections.

Modi is scheduled to retire at the Raj Bhavan for the night and leave on Tuesday morning for election rallies in Siwan and East Champaran districts.

Tight security arrangements, including traffic restrictions, were in place across the city. PTI NAC BDC