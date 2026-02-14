PM welcomed in Guwahati with traditional, folk performances

Guwahati, Feb 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Saturday welcomed in Guwahati with cultural performances showcasing diverse communities, tribes and traditional artforms of Assam during his day-long visit to the state, where assembly polls are due in a few months.

Performers lined up the roads from the Kamakhya Gate area to the Kumar Bhaskarvarma Setu, as Modi proceeded to Lachit Ghat to inaugurate several projects, including the new bridge on the Brahmaputra River.

The performances took place on specially erected platforms lining the left side of the route as the prime minister's convoy drove by slowly, with Modi seen waving from inside his car to the dancers and other artistes.

"Diverse cultural elements of our state were showcased to welcome the prime minister," state BJP spokesperson Dhruba Jyoti Maral said.

"We tried to present a cultural showcase of dance, songs and instruments from our ethnic and indigenous tribes and communities," he added.

Earlier in the day, the PM landed in Chabua and inaugurated the Northeast's first emergency landing facility at Moran.

In Guwahati, Modi unveiled a range of projects, and he will also address booth-level party workers at a meeting before returning to New Delhi. PTI SSG SSG ACD