PM welcoming students with ‘gamusa’ boosts scarf's recognition: Assam CM Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 6 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming the students at ‘Pariksha Pe Chacha’ with the ‘gamusa’ amplifies the GI-tagged handloom’s recognition at the global level.

He also maintained that it is an acknowledgment of the lakhs of women weavers behind the creation of the ‘gamusa’ (traditional scarf/ towel), which is donned by Modi on various occasions.

"An unparalleled moment of appreciation for Assam’s beloved Gamusa. In today’s episode of #ParikshaPeCharcha2026, Adarniya Shri @narendramodi Ji shared that the Gamusa is his all-time favourite possession," Sarma said in a post on X.

"This heartfelt mention not only elevates the stature of this GI-tagged handloom, an enduring symbol of Assam’s pride, but also amplifies its recognition at the national and global level, especially among the younger generation," he stated.

Sarma maintained that Modi’s "affection for Assam is genuine, shaped by his long association with the state".

"This affection is reflected consistently in his actions, from executing transformative, large-scale projects for the region to proudly wearing the gamusa on important occasions", the chief minister added.

The CM said this acknowledgment also instils confidence among the lakhs of weavers, particularly women, who work tirelessly every day to create these exquisite pieces of heritage.

"On behalf of the 3.5 crore people of Assam, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Ji for his warmth towards Assam and for truly making 'A for Assam' a lived reality. Immensely grateful," the chief minister added.

Launched in 2018, Pariksha Pe Charcha began as student interaction in townhall format before expanding into one of India's largest education engagement exercises.