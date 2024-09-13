PMAY: Modi to distribute sanction letters to beneficiaries at events in Jharkhand, Gujarat, Odisha

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute sanction letters to around 10 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and transfer their first instalments, amounting to around Rs 3,180 crore, on September 17 in Odisha, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday.

The prime minister will also launch the "Awas Plus 24" application that aims at ensuring the allotment of pucca houses by including eligible beneficiaries in the list at the event that will be held in Bhubaneswar.

According to the rural development ministry, in the current financial year, Odisha has been given a target of 22,572 houses against which an amount of Rs 41.32 crore has been released.

The prime minister will also distribute sanction letters to about 20,000 beneficiaries of Jharkhand at an event in Jamshedpur on September 15. More than Rs 5 crore will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through a single click. In the current financial year, Jharkhand has been given a target of 1,13,195 houses against which an amount of Rs 187.79 crore has been released.

On September 16, at an event in Gujarat, the prime minister will transfer an amount of about Rs 93 crore to the accounts of 31,000 PMAY beneficiaries, Chouhan announced.

In the current financial year, Gujarat has been given a target of 54,135 houses against which an amount of Rs 99.1 crore has been released.

The PMAY-G is one of the flagship programmes of the government. It aims to achieve the objective of "Housing for All" by 2024 by providing 2.95 crore pucca houses with basic amenities to all homeless families living in kutcha and dilapidated houses in rural areas, in convergence with other schemes.

The beneficiaries also get the benefit of 90-95 days of wages to build their houses under the MGNREGA as well as toilets in PMAY-G houses in coordination with other welfare schemes, such as the Swachh India Mission, Ujjwala Yojana etc.

Women members of PMAY-G families are also being included in self-help groups (SHGs) through the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), so that rural women get better livelihood opportunities. In the next five years, a provision will also be made to install solar rooftops for the beneficiaries through convergence with the Prime Minister Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, the rural development ministry has said. PTI AO RC