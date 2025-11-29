PMFBY deadline extended to December 1 for farmers in Tamil Nadu: Minister

Chennai, Nov 29 (PTI) The deadline for farmers who are yet to register in the Farmer Registry and enrol in the Centre’s PMFBY scheme has been extended to December 1, Tamil Nadu Minister M R K Panneerselvam said on Saturday.

In a release, the State Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare urged farmers to obtain their Farmer ID by registering in the Farmer Registry at any e-Seva Centre.

He said the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister's crop insurance scheme) is being implemented in Tamil Nadu during the Kuruvai, Samba and Navarai seasons for 2025–26.

Following a request from the State government, the Union government temporarily waived the requirement for a Farmer Identification Number for enrolment during the Kuruvai season.

Registration on the National Crop Insurance Portal began on September 15, with the original deadline for Samba paddy crop insurance set for November 15.

After continuous rains, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign and other factors delayed registrations, the Centre extended the deadline to November 30 in response to farmers’ demands.

However, on November 25, the Union government announced that the Farmer ID would again be mandatory for insuring Samba paddy crops.

So far, Samba paddy has been cultivated over 31.33 lakh acres, and 7.95 lakh farmers have insured 19.06 lakh acres—about 61 per cent of the cultivated area, an increase of 1 lakh acres compared to last year, the minister said.

He added that the Centre has approved the guidelines for insuring Samba and Navarai season crops for 2025–26.

Panneerselvam appealed to farmers who have not yet insured their crops, and for whom the deadline was earlier set for November 30, to complete registration with the required documents by December 1 to avail the benefits.

He said Rs 794 crore has been sanctioned to Tamil Nadu under the crop insurance scheme for 2024–25, of which Rs 697 crore has been deposited into the bank accounts of four lakh farmers.

The remaining Rs 67 crore will be credited once the State receives the Centre’s share, he added. PTI VIJ SSK