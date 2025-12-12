PMFME scheme helped small entrepreneur increase turnover by 1.7 times: MoS Ravneet Singh

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme (PMFME) has helped small entrepreneurs, farmers and women increase their turnover by 1.7 times, Union Minister Ravneet Singh said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Replying to a supplementary during Question Hour in the House, the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries said,"The PMFME scheme is for small entrepreneurs, farmers and women. We have received very good response from all states." The minister said this scheme is till 2026, but all states as well as Niti Aayog have asked the ministry to extend it.

He also told the House that the scheme has a budget of Rs 10,000 crore and there is another PLI scheme which also has a budget of Rs 10,000 crore (till 2026).

"This (PMFME) scheme provides subsidy...about 40 per cent beneficiaries under the scheme are women-owned enterprises...this scheme has helped increase turnover by 1.7 times. If somebody has Rs 10 lakh then the benefit (increased turnover) is Rs 17 lakh," he said.

According to a written reply tabled in the House by the minister, under the PMFME scheme, the Centre's share of Rs 4,306.40 crore has been released/allocated to states/ UTs for implementation of various components of the scheme till October 31, 2025.

Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has conducted a third-party mid-term impact evaluation of the scheme.

The study has highlighted that the integration of technology and financial support through PMFME has helped entrepreneurs by increasing their production capacity, turnover and business growth, leading to income generation, market access/linkages and promotion of vocal for local, it stated.

Regular review meetings are conducted with states/ UTs, lending banks, State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) and other stakeholders for timely fund utilisation and monitoring the progress of implementation of the scheme. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU