PMK advocate opposes police security to Ramadoss’ supporter and MLA

Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI) PMK advocate K Balu, a supporter of party leader Anbumani Ramadoss, on Thursday said the party objected to police protection being provided to legislator R Arul.

Arul, who was recently attacked allegedly by Anbumani's supporters, is a known loyalist of senior Ramadoss who heads the party. On Thursday, he questioned the intentions of Anbumani in trying to take over the leadership of PMK by discrediting party founder Dr S Ramadoss.

Balu, who petitioned the police officials demanding action against Arul, said the latter doesn’t deserve protection from the police. “We want him to be detained under the Goondas Act,” Balu told reporters here." "Arul has been inciting violence on the social media, and hence action should be taken against him," Balu claimed.

The police have provided two armed security guards to the Salem West legislator Arul following the attack on him last week.

He had filed a complaint stating that he was attacked by Anumani’s supporters when he was returning after attending a condolence event at a party functionary 's house in Valappadi.

He later filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking police gunmen protection for one year.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Arul said "claiming that the party and the symbol were with him (Anbumani Ramadoss) amounts to stealing over four decades of hard work put in by our party founder. People will not allow this."