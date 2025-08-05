PMK alleges 'CCTV' hacked, lodges plaint with police

Villupuram, Aug 5 (PTI) Pattali Makkal Katchi on Tuesday lodged a complaint with police alleging the "CCTV network" in the Thailapuram garden residence of party founder S Ramadoss was hacked.

The party also alleged that the mobile phone used by Ramadoss was also hacked through the "Wifi modem" which had been compromised, according to a party office-bearer.

The plaint, which was handed over to the Kottakuppam Police DSP in Villupuram district sought appropriate action against those who had hacked the network.

On August 2, Ramadoss alleged his son Anbumani spied on him.

Speaking to reporters at his residence, against the backdrop of a running feud with his son, he asked: "Is there a son in this world who spied on his father? Yes, I have been spied." Asked whether it would be appropriate to allege that it was Anbumani who had planted a bugging device as the police probe was still on, Ramadoss shot back, asking, "Who else could have planted it? He alleged it was his son Anbumani who had planted the listening device at his residence.

Ramadoss said complaints had been lodged by him with Kiliyanur police (Villupuram district) and the cybercrime wing as well. The bugging device and its parts had been handed over to the police, he had said. PTI VGN VGN KH