PMK demands inquiry into Chennai building collapse, seeks compensation for victims

Chennai, Oct 1 (PTI) PMK on Wednesday called for an inquiry into the collapse of an under-construction building in north Chennai, which resulted in the death of nine migrant workers on September 30.

Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss demanded that the families of the deceased receive a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and those injured in the incident receive Rs 5 lakh.

The building, under construction at the Ennore Thermal Power Station in North Chennai, collapsed on September 30, claiming the lives of nine migrant workers, all hailing from Assam. One person who sustained injuries is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Royapettah Hospital in the city.

In a statement, Anbumani Ramadoss expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, saying, "It has been reported that due to negligence, such an incident has occurred. I demand an inquiry be conducted into the incident." He further urged that "a compensation of Rs 25 lakh be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh to those who sustained injuries." Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh would be provided to the families of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.