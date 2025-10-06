PMK founder Dr Ramadoss hospitalised

Chennai, Oct 6 (PTI) PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss has been admitted to a corporate hospital here for undergoing cardiac evaluation, the party said on Monday.

The condition of the 86-year-old leader, who was admitted on October 5, was stable and he would be discharged after the routine evaluation, a source at the hospital said.

Following his hospitalisation, his son and former Union Minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, who has been involved in a power struggle with his father, visited the senior Ramadoss at the hospital today.

This was the first time Anbumani was visiting his father after the relationship between them got strained in December last year, leading to Ramadoss stripping his son of the party president post, and retaining it with him.

Efforts by party members to bring about a rapprochement between them failed to yield results and Anbumani maintained that he continued to head the party as per the PMK’s resolution on extending his tenure as party president that was ratified by the Election Commission of India.

On October 5 night, the Pattali Makkal Katchi appealed to party cadres in a statement not to panic about the founder’s health. PTI JSP ROH