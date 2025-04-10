PMK founder Ramadoss announces taking up party reins, relegates son Anbumani as working president

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu), Apr 10 (PTI) In a sudden development, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss on Thursday announced taking up the complete reins of the party and relegated his president son Anbumani as working president.

The rejig in the party has to be made taking into consideration the 2026 Assembly election, he said.

“I have formulated an action plan taking into account the 2026 Assembly election. In order to execute them, I consider it necessary to restructure the PMK," he said.

"I am making this announcement wholeheartedly. As founder of PMK I am taking up the position as its president and appoint Dr Anbumani Ramadoss as the working president,” senior Ramadoss told reporters at his Thailapuram residence near here.

His son, a former Union Minister, will strive for the party’s victory in the poll, he added.

Ramadoss further said that former president G K Mani will be honorary president.

His dramatic announcement comes ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Chennai.

On December 29, 2024, Anbumani had openly opposed his father appointing P Mukundan, Ramadoss’ grandson, as PMK’s youth wing secretary.

Mukundan is son of Gandhimathi, Ramadoss’ eldest daughter.

At the media briefing today, 85-year-old Ramadoss said he was imprisoned for spearheading protests seeking rights and was lodged in central prisons in the state.

“This took a toll on my health. I regained my health with the active cooperation and support of my party workers,” he added.

PMK contested last Lok Sabha elections as part of an alliance led by BJP in Tamil Nadu.PTI ADB