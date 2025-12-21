PMK founder Ramadoss convenes special party meeting amid leadership fight with son

Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI) Amid the ongoing leadership tussle with his son Anbumani, PMK founder leader S Ramadoss on Sunday announced that a special meeting of the party's executive committee and the general council would be held on December 29 in Salem.

Although Anbumani continues to maintain that he is the party chief, Ramadoss said that in the meeting to be held soon, the party functionaries would deliberate on the "party's growth and its work plans." While there are a lot of expectations among party workers over the to-be taken 'alliance decision' of the party for the 2026 Assembly polls, Ramadoss, in a statement here said that "the party would discuss the Assembly election." Amidst speculations over Ramadoss and Anbumani 'going separate' as regards the electoral battle next year, the PMK founder said the Executive Committee meeting would be held at Salem from 10 AM to 11.30 AM on December 29, 2025 and the general council meeting would be conducted immediately following the conclusion of the EC meet.