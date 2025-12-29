PMK founder Ramadoss elected as party president at gen council meet

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Dec 29 (PTI) PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss was unanimously elected as president of the party at its general council and executive committee meeting here on Monday.

The meeting was held amid a power struggle between Ramadoss and his son, former union health minister Anbumani.

The party authorised Ramadoss to decide on forming alliance for the Assembly election next year and to lead the PMK to victory. A resolution passed at the meeting said G K Mani and Ramadoss' daughter Sreegandhi Parasuraman were also unanimously elected as PMK honorary president and working president, respectively.

Sreegandhi replaces her brother Anbumani, who was expelled from the party in October.

Sreegandhi will also replace Sowmiya, wife of Anbumani, as president of Pasumai Thayagam, a non-governmental organisation promoting conservation of nature floated by Ramadoss.

Recently, the PMK founder issued a public notice through his advocates, warning his son against using the party's name, flag or symbol or to represent the party in any capacity.

Earlier, speaking at the meeting, legislator R Arul said senior Ramadoss had made "several sacrifices" and nurtured the PMK over the years.

"He set an example on how a leader should conduct himself through actions," Arul said and slammed Anbumani for going against the wishes of Ramadoss.

Interestingly, both Arul and Mani were expelled by Anbumani, who has the backing of three legislators in the party besides some executive members. PTI JSP JSP SA