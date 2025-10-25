PMK founder Ramadoss names daughter Sreegandhi as party’s working president replacing son Anbumani

Chennai, Oct 25 (PTI) Pattali Makkal Katchi founder Dr S Ramadoss on Saturday named his elder daughter Sreegandhi as the party’s working president, replacing his son Dr Anbumani, whom he had expelled in September.

Prior to the removal for anti party activities and for defying the leadership, the senior Ramadoss had in April announced taking up the party reins as its founder and president, and relegated his son and former Union Minister Anbumani as working president.

In the bitter power struggle that ensued between the two, Anbumani claimed that he continued to function as PMK president as per the party resolution ratified by the Election Commission of India.

The decision to appoint Sreegandhi Parasuraman alias Gandhimathi, as PMK working president was made at a meeting of the party’s general council in Dharmapuri on Saturday.

“I have appointed my eldest daughter Gandhimathi as PMK’s working president, a post I created. She will bring pride to Tamil Nadu…I am giving her that responsibility,” Dr Ramadoss later told reporters in Dharmapuri.

He expressed hope that Gandhimathi would make an impact in her new assignment and will further develop the party.

Speaking on her new role, Gandhimathi said, “I got this position unexpectedly. I will carry out the leadership’s instructions.” Also, Ramadoss appointed G K M Tamil Kumaran, son of his loyalist G K Mani, as the youth wing president of the Vanniyar dominated party.

Anbumani, who was in Tiruppur, declined to comment on the latest development in the party.

“It is the internal affairs of the party. This can’t be discussed here,” he told reporters. PTI JSP ROH